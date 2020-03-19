Bitcoin Price Analysis: Fibonacci analysis of BTC/USD
Bitcoin has bounced today after the heavy price drop over the last few weeks. Just one month ago the price of Bitcoin rose to above 10K and now BTC/USD trades at 6,172.00 on Thursday afternoon. Despite this, the bulls have come to join the party once again and the halving event next month is projected to push up the price once again.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD will need to break down barrier at $135 for recovery case
Ethereum price is trading in the green by 8.10% in the session on Thursday.
ETH/USD is running towards its third session in the green, despite price narrowing.
There is a chunky barrier of resistance at the range of $135-140 capping upside.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD has the opportunity of a fast return to $50
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 5.60% in the session on Thursday.
LTC/USD has smashed out of a narrowing triangular structure via the 60-minute view.
Pullbacks in the price and near-term rallies remain vulnerable to being sold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD recovery stalled on approach to intraday resistance of $5,700
Bitcoin's recovery has stalled after a move above $5,500 as the market is still full of uncertainty. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $5,600, having gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis.
Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD stays strong ahead of halving
Dash is the growth leader of top-20 coins. Now the 19th largest digital asset with the current market value of $553 million has gained over 23% in recent 24 hours, while its average daily trading volume catapulted to nearly $1 billion.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD dancing at the edge of a cliff, freefall to $0.008 possible
Tron has a market value of $0.0105 on Thursday during the European trading session. Last week, Tron lost more than 60% of its value from $0.0185 to $0.00711.
XRP/USD broke free from the range, focus on $0.1600
Ripple has been gaining ground rapidly amid the recovery on the cryptocurrency market with SMA100 1-hour now coming into view. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.6 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.