Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Iota - Asian Wrap 20 Dec

Two strong resistance levels are preventing BTC/USD from entering the $7,200 zone
BTC/USD dropped from $7,287 to $7,151.60 this Thursday, following a bullish Wednesday. Currently, the price has fallen further to $7,130. According to the daily confluence detector, re-entry into the $7,200 zone is prevented by two healthy resistances at $7,215 and $7,255.
Bears increase their stranglehold on the market as ETH/USD goes below $130
The daily chart has encountered resistance at the downward trending line. This Thursday, the price of the asset fell from $133.20 to $128.40 and has since dropped further to $127.10. The price is hovering below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
IOT/USD currently negotiating with the $0.165 resistance line
This Thursday, IOT/USD went up from $0.16 to $0.164 and has gone back down to the $0.16-level this Friday. The price is trending within a triangular pattern and hovering below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
