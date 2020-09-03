Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ethereum Classic – Asian Wrap 3 Sep

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD tries to make most of miserable day by staying above $11,400

BTC/USD had a devastatingly bearish Wednesday wherein it fell from $11,923.78 to $11,415. As of now, the bulls will simply look to above the $11,400 range. On the downside, they have heathy support at $11,300. This level has the daily Pivot Point one support-two.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD comeback is remarkable, why $500 is achievable?

Ethereum advanced above $450 this week and even extended the price action closer to $500. A new yearly high was traded at $489 before the second-largest cryptocurrency succumbed to widespread declines in the market. The fall from $489 was steep with Ether smashing below tentative support areas at $460 and $440.

Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC/USD bulls face two moderate-to-strong resistance levels on the upside

ETC/USD bulls and bears are fighting for control of the market in the early hours of Thursday. It is currently priced at around $6.304. As per the daily confluence detector, there are two moderate-to-strong resistance levels at $6.35 and $6.57.