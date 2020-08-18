Bitcoin is trading at $11,934 after a significant rejection from $12,387 dropping 3% within minutes. Bears haven’t gotten a lot of continuation just yet as Bitcoin is seeing some support from the daily 12-EMA at $11,763.

Ethereum is currently trading at $422 after a slight pullback from $433 following Bitcoin’s retreat below $12,000. There are no red flags just yet for Ethereum bulls and the daily uptrend is still intact.

EOS had a massive breakout on August 15 going from $3.26 to $3.85 and getting continuation the next day towards $4. EOS has been under consolidation for the past two days even though Bitcoin just had its initial breakout above $12,000.