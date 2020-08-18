Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD slides below $12,000, no bearish continuation

- Once again Bitcoin is facing some problems at $12,000.
- After touching $12,468, the digital asset got rejected again and it’s currently trading below $12K.
Bitcoin is trading at $11,934 after a significant rejection from $12,387 dropping 3% within minutes. Bears haven’t gotten a lot of continuation just yet as Bitcoin is seeing some support from the daily 12-EMA at $11,763.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin bulls are hoping to defend the daily 12-EMA and to bounce back up above $12,000. They need to see a strong move and continuation after the crucial resistance level to be confident in the short-term. The last low of the daily uptrend is $11,110, which could act as a support level.
The daily RSI has cooled off notably, while the MACD remains in bearish mode.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.