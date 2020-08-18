Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD slides below $420 after BTC fails to hold $12,000

ETH/USD has followed Bitcoin after its failure to defend a crucial resistance level at $12,000.

Ethereum is still ahead of other cryptos and it’s under a healthy consolidation period.

Ethereum is currently trading at $422 after a slight pullback from $433 following Bitcoin’s pullback below $12,000. There are no red flags just yet for Ethereum bulls and the daily uptrend is still intact.

ETH/USD daily chart

The last support level for Ethereum is all the way down at $365. That level is the low of the daily uptrend, a failure to hold it, would mean a daily downtrend. There are other support levels for Ethereum however. Of course, $400 is a psychological support level, before that Ethereum buyers have the 12-EMA at $410 and the 26-EMA at $376.

The RSI has cooled off slightly and the MACD crossed bearishly. The trading volume of Ethereum is declining but no bearish move has gotten any sort of continuation.