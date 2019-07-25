BTC/USD has had a bearish Wednesday wherein the price fell from $9,856 to $9,771.50. In the process, BTC/USD has strung together four straight bearish days where the price fell from $10,768 to $9,771.50, falling by 9.25%. The daily confluence detector shows two prominent resistance levels in its path back to the $10,000-level. On the downside, there aren’t any healthy support levels, indicating a further drop in price.

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $23.7 billion, is hovering above critical $220,00 рфтвду. The coin tested area above $225.00 during early Asian hours; however, this barrier remains unbroken so far.

EOS/USD has had a bullish Wednesday, as the price went up from $4.15 to $4.46, charting a 7.47% increase in valuation. In the process, EOS/USD managed to have two bullish days in a row. Plus, four out of the last five sessions in the EOS/USD daily price chart were bullish.