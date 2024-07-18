Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Crypto – European Wrap 18 July

Bitcoin price struggles around $65,000 despite positive on-chain data
Bitcoin (BTC) faces resistance and stalls at around the $65,000 mark on Thursday, while on-chain data indicate a rise in holdings among short-term investors, coupled with a slight increase in inflows at US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Additionally, billionaire investor Mark Cuban highlighted Silicon Valley's increasing backing of former President Trump as a strategic move tied to Bitcoin, discussed on Twitter.
SEC green flags Grayscale and ProShares Spot Ethereum ETF, what’s next for Ethereum ecosystem tokens
Crypto traders are awaiting a key catalyst, the Spot Ethereum Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) approval by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator approved two applicants for Spot Ethereum ETF products, as Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust and ProShares Ethereum ETF received SEC nod through a Form 19b-4 filing.
Crypto market cools off after spurt
The cryptocurrency market has pulled back 0.7% to $2.37 trillion from local extremes in the last 24 hours while remaining around highs. This looks like localised profit-taking after the rally, but not exhaustion.
Ethereum ETF issuers file updated drafts, ETH staking still a possibility
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% on Wednesday as issuers began filing their final spot ETH ETF S-1 drafts with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in anticipation of a launch on July 23. Meanwhile, SEC commissioner Hester Peirce also said the regulator may reconsider its position on ETH staking within the ETFs.
Could Vitalik Buterin's argument affect support for pro-crypto political candidates?
Vitalik Buterin released a post arguing that politicians who claim to be crypto-friendly now may not support it in the future. Buterin highlighted many key factors that crypto represents beyond trading tokens. Intentions of pro-crypto politicians are becoming the subject of debate following Buterin's post.
Dogecoin provides opportunity for investors to ride potential 40% rally
DOGE has maintained price patterns similar to BTC, ETH, and SOL. The popularity of other newer meme coins may be drawing attention away from DOGE. DOGE on-chain metrics and technical indicators suggest a rally may be on the horizon.
AI tokens rally following Grayscale's Decentralized AI Fund launch
Grayscale launched its Decentralized AI Fund on Wednesday, allowing investors to gain exposure to the price of AI-focused cryptocurrencies. Following the announcement, the general market cap of AI tokens rose by nearly 4%.
Bitcoin: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows.