Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic & Cardano – Asian Wrap 27 Aug

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside

BTC/USD bulls took charge of the market this Wednesday as the price went up from $11,326.78 to $11,445.47. The buyers are facing an immediate resistance stack between $11,450-$11,525. This stack is highlighted by the Previous Month high, Previous Week low and 4-hour SMA 200.

Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls aim for $6.50

ETC/USD went up from $6.467 to $6.496 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels at $6.62, $6.675 and $6.80. On the downside, we have a healthy support level at $6.48.

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD charts bearish cross pattern

ADA/USD bulls re-entered the market following a heavily bearish Tuesday. The price has gone up from $0.112 to $0.1159. Following this bullish price action, the price was able to re-enter the 20-day Bollinger Band, showing that ADA/USD is no longer undervalued.