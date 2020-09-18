Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Cardano – Asian Wrap 18 Sep

Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC eyes drop to $10,500?
The US Federal Reserve has recently announced that it will keep interest rates near 0% through 2023 - a move that could potentially push more investors towards cryptocurrencies. The Fed noted that near-zero interest rates would likely help the US recover from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Uniswap pushes ETH near $400 levels – Confluence Detector
Ethereum has experienced a sudden dip in token velocity. The total value locked in Uniswap has spiked by 75% over the last 24 hours. As per Santiment, Ethereum’s on-chain development shows a spike in recent development activity.
Cardano Market Update: ADA trends horizontally despite spike in developer activity
IOHK, the company behind Cardano, announced the Project Catalyst. It's a $250,0000 funding round that encourages entrepreneurs and developers to create on top of the Cardano chain. Developers are encouraged to build solutions that not only help Cardano but use the tech to solve bigger problems.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
