Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Cardano – Asian Wrap 18 Sep

Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC eyes drop to $10,500?

The US Federal Reserve has recently announced that it will keep interest rates near 0% through 2023 - a move that could potentially push more investors towards cryptocurrencies. The Fed noted that near-zero interest rates would likely help the US recover from the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Uniswap pushes ETH near $400 levels – Confluence Detector

Ethereum has experienced a sudden dip in token velocity. The total value locked in Uniswap has spiked by 75% over the last 24 hours. As per Santiment, Ethereum’s on-chain development shows a spike in recent development activity.

Cardano Market Update: ADA trends horizontally despite spike in developer activity

IOHK, the company behind Cardano, announced the Project Catalyst. It's a $250,0000 funding round that encourages entrepreneurs and developers to create on top of the Cardano chain. Developers are encouraged to build solutions that not only help Cardano but use the tech to solve bigger problems.