Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 05 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls lose steam around $10,650 mark

BTC/USD had a bearish Wednesday as the bulls lost steam around the $10,650-mark. The price dropped slightly from $10,635 to $10,587 over the day. This Thursday, the price has gone down further to $10,565. The hourly breakdown shows us that the price fell to $10,400 before it bounced back up to$10,715.

Ethereum market update: ETH/USD is eying these levels towards $300

Ethereum price is still grappling with acute selling pressure. This is happening despite the shallow recovery from the recent support area at $162. Besides, many analysts, investors, and traders have in the recent past expressed their lack of faith in Ethereum’s performance in the near future.

Bitcoin Cash market overview: BCH/USD rejected at $300 again

Since Bitcoin Cash broke the recovery trendline commenced earlier this week, the price has had a bearish inclination. It became an uphill task to sustain the gains above the critical $300 due to the renewed bearish momentum emanating from the rejection around $300.