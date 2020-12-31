BTC blasts above $29,000, XRP claws back some ground

The cryptocurrency market celebrates the New Year with new highs. Bitcoins jumped above $29,000 and set a new all-time high at $29,321 during early Asian hours. Since that time, the pioneer digital asset has retreated to $28,800, though it is still 3.5% higher on a day-to-day basis. On a weekly basis, BTC gained over 23%. ETH attempted a move above $750 but failed to hold the ground while XRP is hovering around $0.224, having recovered from a massive sell-off to $0.17 on Tuesday, December 29. Other altcoins out of the top-50 are mostly bullish. Read more...

Ethereum whales go into buying spree in anticipation of new all-time highs

Ethereum (ETH) hit a new high of 2020 at $759 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $751, having gained over 30% in the past seven days. ETH has been gaining ground since the beginning of December amid positive fundamentals and the growing interest from institutional investors. Read more...

Polkadot is ready for correction to $7 before another spike to a new all-time high

DOT broke the previous all-time high at $7 and jumped above the next psychological resistance of $8. At the time of writing, DOT is changing hands at $8.1, having gained over 12% on a day-to-day basis. The token sits at 6th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $7.3 billion. Read more...