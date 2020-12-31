- Polkadot's DOT is boosted by Binance support.
- DOT may retreat to $7 and $5.5 before another bullish wave.
DOT broke the previous all-time high at $7 and jumped above the next psychological resistance of $8. At the time of writing, DOT is changing hands at $8.1, having gained over 12% on a day-to-day basis. The token sits at 6th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $7.3 billion.
Polkadot rivals ETH
DOT started breaking up on December 28, after Binance briefly featured the token on its homepage instead of ETH. The Chinese cryptocurrency and blockchain reporter Colin Wu was the first to notice the change. However, soon afterward, the company removed DOT from the Binance APP homepage.
Polkadot is considered as one of the main ETH rivals. The project is heavily financed by Binance. On December 27, the cryptocurrency trading platform announced the creation of a $10 million fund to support the development of Polkadot.
In October 2020, the head of Pantera Capital said that Polkadot had an excellent chance to stop Ethereum's domination in the industry of decentralized applications.
According to PolkaProject, there are 325 projects currently deployed on Polkadot blockchain, which is over a 30% increase from September levels.
DOT is ready for a correction
From the technical point of view, DOT broke above the critical resistance of $8. If the upside momentum is sustained, the price may proceed to $10 and potentially $12.
Meanwhile, the TD Sequential indicator is ready to present a sell signal. Currently, it shows a green eight candlestick, meaning that the token may be ripe for a healthy correction. If the signal is confirmed, DOT may retreat towards $7 before the upside is resumed.
DOT, 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if $7 gives way, the sell-off may be extended to the next critical level of $6.1 (November 24 high) and the previous channel resistance of $5.5. If this barrier is verified as a support, the long-term bullish trend will be confirmed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC blasts above $29,000, XRP claws back some ground
The cryptocurrency market celebrates the New Year with new highs. Bitcoins jumped above $29,000 and set a new all-time high at $29,321 during early Asian hours.
Ethereum whales go into buying spree in anticipation of new all-time highs
Ethereum (ETH) hit a new high of 2020 at $759 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $751, having gained over 30% in the past seven days.
Binance to reimburse $10 million to affected users over COVER incident
Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the decision to compensate the losses incurred by users of the Cover protocol. The company will pay $10 million to affected eligible Binance users from its SAFU fund.
Coinbase sued by US California federal court for illegal XRP sales
The United States District Court Northern District of California has filed a lawsuit against Coinbase for the violation of the unfair competition law, alleging the exchange was selling XRP which ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.