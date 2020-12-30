Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple – European Wrap 30 December

Bitcoin primed for a major price movement as second U.S. stimulus checks go out
The outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump finally endorsed the long-awaited stimulus bill worth $900 billion, meaning that every American citizen will soon receive a check for $600. Back in spring, many people used the first stimulus checks worth $1,200 distributed by the government to invest in Bitcoin. At that time, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase reported a spike of first-time deposits worth $1,200. Read more...
ETH failed at $750 again
ETH bulls made another attempt to break above a critical resistance area of $747 created by 0.5 Fibo retracement level for the downside move from January 201 high to December 2018 low. As the upside momentum faded away on approach to a significant barrier, ETH dropped to the intraday low of $717 before recovering to $725. Read more...
Cryptocurrency platforms avoid Ripple like the plague; over companies 14 suspended XRP trading
The list of cryptocurrency companies delisting or suspending Ripple's XRP trading is growing faster than mushrooms after a rainy day. At the time of writing, 14 digital assets service providers announced the decision to distance themselves from the troubled startup and its token. The list includes such big names in the cryptocurrency industry as Coinbase, Bitstamp, Coinmama, and Wirex. Read more...
