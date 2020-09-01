Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple – European Wrap 1 September

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD on the bull's run, $12.00 within reach – Confluence detector

Bitcoin (BTC) hit the intraday high at $11.944 and retreated to $11,920 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has recovered from the recent bottom of $11,227 hit on August 27 and aimed at $12,000, which is regarded as a critical psychological barrier. BTC/USD has gained over 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. Read more ...

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD spectacular rally to new 2020 highs

Ethereum price has made its way above $450 after putting August’s high at $447 in the rearview. The surge has taken place in the shadow of DeFi’s new darling Yearn.finance’s surge to highs above $40,000. The Defi ecosystem continues to sell Ethereum as the go-to platform for smart contracts and decentralized applications. In spite of the Ethereum protocol struggle with congestion and high transaction fees, the DeFi ecosystem continues to surge. Read more ...

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD to resume the upside after technical correction – Confluence Detector

Ripple’s XRP hit the intraday high at $0.2959 and retreated to $0.2930 by the time of writing. The third digital asset has bottomed at $0.2547 hit on August 27, and started the recovery with the critical resistance created by the psychological $0.3000. XRP/USD has gained over 4% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. Read more ...