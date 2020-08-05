Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD resumes the recovery, $12,000 back in focus
Bitcoin extended the recovery and hit the intraday high of $11,617, At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,570 with over 3.5% gains since the start of the day. The local support is now created by the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $11,500. If the upside momentum is sustained, BTC/USD may increase to $12,000. This psychological barrier may slow down the bullish trend and trigger the correction towards the above-said BB. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended to $11,350, reinforced by 1-hour SMA100.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD experiences two quick $400 fakeouts, bulls still in control
Ethereum is currently trading at $396.61 after two rejections from $400. Fortunately for the bulls, neither rejection got any significant bearish continuation which means they are still in full control.
Akropolis Technical Analysis: AKRO/USD explodes 60% towards $0.036
Akropolis has been riding the daily 12-EMA for basically a month. AKRO is trading inside a healthy and sturdy daily uptrend and has exploded in the last 24 hours cracking $0.03 after a massive 60% price surge.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD resumes the recovery, $12,000 back in focus
Bitcoin extended the recovery and hit the intraday high of $11,617, At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,570 with over 3.5% gains since the start of the day.
XRP/USD under $0.3000 after Ripple announces the investment in XRPL Lab
Ripple's XRP dropped below $0.30 after a failed attempt to settle above $0.3200 during early Asian hours. The coin has lost over 4% in the recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.
ETH/USD back on recovery track, $400.00 in focus
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset came close to $400. If this psychological barrier is cleared, the price may retest the recent high of $415 and continue the recovery towards $450.
Altcoin Market Update: ETC and XLM face continual bearish correction
ETC/USD bears stayed in control for the fourth straight day. ETC/USD is currently priced at $7.13. The sellers are looking to get the price below the $7-level.The RSI is trending horizontally around 59.46.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.