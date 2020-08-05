Bitcoin extended the recovery and hit the intraday high of $11,617, At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,570 with over 3.5% gains since the start of the day. The local support is now created by the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $11,500. If the upside momentum is sustained, BTC/USD may increase to $12,000. This psychological barrier may slow down the bullish trend and trigger the correction towards the above-said BB. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended to $11,350, reinforced by 1-hour SMA100.

Ethereum is currently trading at $396.61 after two rejections from $400. Fortunately for the bulls, neither rejection got any significant bearish continuation which means they are still in full control.

Akropolis has been riding the daily 12-EMA for basically a month. AKRO is trading inside a healthy and sturdy daily uptrend and has exploded in the last 24 hours cracking $0.03 after a massive 60% price surge.