AKRO/USD has seen a massive surge in trading volume hitting $0.036.

AKRO is now close to its all-time high of $0.05 in July 2019.

Akropolis has been riding the daily 12-EMA for basically a month. AKRO is trading inside a healthy and sturdy daily uptrend and has exploded in the last 24 hours cracking $0.03 after a massive 60% price surge.

AKRO/USD 4-hour chart

The increasing bull volume is a great sign for AKRO bulls. There are practically no resistance levels to the upside until the all-time high at $0.05. Bulls have established a few support levels on the way up but they can also use the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA.

AKRO/USD weekly chart

The weekly chart is clearly bullish with an RSI level almost touching 100. The insane explosion in trading volume continues pushing AKRO to new highs every week.