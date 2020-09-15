Bitcoin price charts hint $11K will likely cause trouble for BTC bulls
The price of Bitcoin is regaining bullish momentum, however, the critical resistance level around $11,000 may remain intact for an extended period.
While Bitcoin (BTC) has been showing weakness in recent weeks as BTC price dropped from $12,000 to $10,000, some light at the end of the tunnel is showing up.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS fails to capitalize on its entry into the DeFi space
Like the rest of the market, EOS had a fantastic bull rally from its low on March to a high of $3.94 in August, a 194% price increase. Unfortunately, the digital asset is already down 30% from the peak and has dropped to the same price levels from April until July.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO forms a double top but the bullish sentiment persists
NEO established the 2020-high on August 30 at $22.9. Around two weeks later, the digital asset managed to touch $22.53 and pulled back, forming what is known as a double top, a bearish pattern.
BTC bulls' relentless thrust to $12,000
Bitcoin price diced through the weekend resistance at $11,600, kick-starting the much-anticipated rally to $12,000. The enviable price action seems to have confirmed a triangle breakout previously discussed by the FXStreet team.
Binance Coin (BNB) runs out of luck as Binance accused of laundering $9 million
Binance Coin, BNB, hit the new high of $31.27 before the tide changed. The coin dropped below $30.00 to trade at $28.70 by press time. While BNB/USD is still over 27% higher week-on-week, the technical indicators send warning signals.
XMR’s privacy could be compromised, price breakdown to $75 impends
It is obvious why governments around the world do not have a liking for privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies. Governments and their institutions do not like to be in the dark.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.