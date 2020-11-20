Crypto market aims for further gains as new bullish cycle begins

The bull cycle in the cryptocurrency market seems poised to take matters to the next higher level. Over the last 24 hours, crypto assets in the top ten have posted considerable gains, with Litecoin (LTC) and Polkadot emerging the biggest gainers. Read more...

EOS Price Analysis: EOS breakout cut short after encountering intense resistance

EOS retreated nearly by 43% from the highs traded in August at $3.88. Support slightly above $2.2 brought back some semblance of stability as well as hope for recovery. However, a recent breakout has run into stacks of resistance, hence delaying the expected bullish momentum. Read more...

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC is ready for a downside correction after 30% growth

LTC/USD hit the highest level since February 2020 at $83.91 during early Asian hours and retreated to $81 by the time of writing. Despite the downside correction, LTC has gained over 10% on a day-to-day basis and nearly 32% in the last seven days. Read more...