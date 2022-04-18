Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos perform bullish correction
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level briefly, indicating that history is repeating. The last two times BTC swept this barrier, a massive upswing with gains is what followed. Therefore, this can be considered a buying opportunity.
Why Dogecoin price hints at a 70% bull run
Dogecoin price shows signs of a trend reversal as it approaches the end of its multi-month bottom reversal pattern. A decisive breakout on a weekly time frame will signal the start of a massive upswing for DOGE.
How ready is Cardano price to revisit $1.7 after recent flash crash
Cardano price is forming a bottom reversal pattern that could pull it from the multi-month downtrend and kick-start a bull rally. However, ADA bulls have their own set of hurdles to overcome for such a bullish outcome.
