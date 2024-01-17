Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, DeFi & Ripple – American Wrap 17 January

FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Bitcoin price still underwater as Grayscale moves $1.35 billion worth of BTC to Coinbase since spot ETF assent

Bitcoin (BTC) price slipped below the confines of an ascending parallel channel, which has been the governing chart pattern since around mid-October when the cryptocurrency market turned bullish. It comes after the January 12 crash, following revelations that Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) was dumping.
Recent research by on-chain aggregator IntoTheBlock shows that the majority of exploits in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space are the result of unaudited projects. With this, the study concludes that while an audit may not guarantee safety, it should certainly be a minimum requirement for DeFi protocols.
 

SBI Holdings is an ally of cross-border payment remittance firm Ripple. The firm unveiled plans to issue Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) assets on the XRPL chain, according to a document from a recent meeting. 

XRP price has been in a downward trend that started in November 2023. The altcoin’s recovery is likely to be catalyzed by bullish developments in the ecosystem. 

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5696
Today Daily Change -0.0061
Today Daily Change % -1.06
Today daily open 0.5757
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5914
Daily SMA50 0.6114
Daily SMA100 0.5956
Daily SMA200 0.5827
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5798
Previous Daily Low 0.566
Previous Weekly High 0.6236
Previous Weekly Low 0.5447
Previous Monthly High 0.6989
Previous Monthly Low 0.5778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5712
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5745
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5679
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5541
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5817
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5876
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5954

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Ethereum price could rise further as supply on exchanges nears all-time low

Ethereum price could rise further as supply on exchanges nears all-time low

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, noted a consistent increase in the number of new addresses created per day and a consistent decline in its supply on exchanges.

Bitcoin records largest transaction of 2024, $665.3 million BTC transferred on Tuesday

Bitcoin records largest transaction of 2024, $665.3 million BTC transferred on Tuesday

Bitcoin’s three of four largest transactions so far in 2024 occurred on Tuesday, when $665.3 million in BTC was transferred.  A total of 42,870 Bitcoin ware moved within an hour, the highest transaction in nearly six months. 

Chainlink price gains could extend riding on bullish on-chain metrics

Chainlink price gains could extend riding on bullish on-chain metrics

Chainlink’s on-chain metrics support a bullish thesis for LINK price. The Web3 services platform’s token is likely to extend its gains, riding the bullish wave of declining exchange supply and rising relevance among market participants.

Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat

Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat

Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon. 

