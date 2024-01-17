Bitcoin price still underwater as Grayscale moves $1.35 billion worth of BTC to Coinbase since spot ETF assent

- Bitcoin price lost the support of a bullish governing technical formation with recovery efforts failing to suffice.
- With momentum falling, BTC risks an extended fall, potentially revisiting the $40,726 support before a possible bounce.
- The delayed recovery comes amid ongoing redemptions, and Grayscale has been constantly sending BTC to Coinbase.
- A break and close above $48,000 would hint at a possible continuation rally, with investor eyes peeled on $50,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) price slipped below the confines of an ascending parallel channel, which has been the governing chart pattern since around mid-October when the cryptocurrency market turned bullish. It comes after the January 12 crash, following revelations that Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) was dumping.
Also Read: Bitcoin price crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin price suffers in the wake of GBTC redemptions
Bitcoin price remains underwater, trying to pull back into the protective confines of the ascending parallel channel by flipping its lower boundary back into support. However, the efforts have been to no avail as Grayscale GBTC redemptions weigh heavily on BTC upside potential.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
In a recent post on X, Crypto Banter founder Ran Neuner said:
GBTC held $25bn+ worth of Bitcoin that has been locked up for years with no option to be sold. As soon as the redemption option opened, for the first time people are starting to exit - as they exit the Bitcoin must be sold on the market. Now they are taking a discount again!
Indeed, the market is not selling off as altcoins are not slumping, but there remains a whiff of stagnation in the industry as GBTC holders take advantage of cash creates to redeem their holdings. For this reason, the GBTC redemptions have made the spot BTC ETF a “sell-the-news” event.
Grayscale moves loads of BTC to Coinbase
Meanwhile, market observers and on-chain detectives have revealed that Grayscale has been moving millions of Bitcoin to Coinbase, a move often interpreted as an intention to sell. In the latest, data from on-chain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence shows that Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has moved yet another load of Bitcoin worth $200.61 million to the US-based crypto exchange, barely 24 hours after transferring $370 million BTC.
$370M worth of $BTC total,— shoqiv alfant (@ALfant_) January 16, 2024
probably a deposit https://t.co/ZtzoZ5nNG3
Web3 data analysis tool Lookonchain has reinforced the findings, showing that Grayscale Bitcoin Trust wallets deposited 18,638 BTC tokens to Coinbase Prime worth approximately $795 million. Since spot BTC ETFs started trading on January 11, the asset management firm has moved a total of 31,638 BTC worth $1.35 billion to Coinbase Prime.
The #Grayscale #Bitcoin Trust wallets deposited 18,638 $BTC($795M) to #Coinbase Prime again 50 minutes ago.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) January 17, 2024
And #Grayscale has deposited a total of 31,638 $BTC($1.35B) to #Coinbase Prime since the #Bitcoin Spot ETF started trading.https://t.co/ErT06jjwDL pic.twitter.com/jQsNv88mRc
The transfers took place during the opening hours of the US stock market (exactly US market open 9:30am) for three consecutive trading days. The transactions have now become what seems to be a pattern of Grayscale redemptions to Coinbase Prime just before the market opens.
We're starting to see a pattern of Grayscale redemptions to Coinbase Prime just before the market opens.— James Van Straten (@jvs_btc) January 16, 2024
9k #Bitcoin ($387M) sent to Coinbase Prime all before 2:30 (GMT) Jan 16.
Jan. 12, 4k #Bitcoin before the market opened. pic.twitter.com/8Hn1rh5dbA
Renowned economist, Peter Schiff, has corroborated the turnout, saying, "The reason that investor buying of the new Bitcoin ETFs is not pushing up the price of Bitcoin is that the outflows from GBTC exceed the combined inflows into all of the other 10 Bitcoin ETFs." adding, "Once the initial buying is finished, I think all 11 ETFs will experience net outflows."
The reason that investor buying of the new #BitcoinETFs isn't pushing up the price of #Bitcoin is that the outflows from $GBTC exceed the combined inflows into all of the other 10 Bitcoin ETFs. Once the initial buying is finished, I think all 11 ETFs will experience net outflows.— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) January 17, 2024
The series of transfers has caught the attention of CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer, who now says, “We have been selling forever for the trust; too early to buy back. Stay close to your bulletins!” Given his reputation as the ‘Inverse Cramer,’ his words must always be taken with a pinch of salt.
We have been selling forever for the trust; too early to buy back. Stay close to your bulletins!!— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) January 17, 2024
Meanwhile, reports indicate that cumulative spot Bitcoin ETF trading volumes have now surpassed the $10 billion mark, with calendars now marking the fourth day of trading.
Also Read: Dissecting the $4.6 billion Bitcoin ETF debut: New capital or clever shuffle?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple partner SBI Holdings plans NFT roll out on XRP Ledger
SBI Holdings is an ally of cross-border payment remittance firm Ripple. The firm unveiled plans to issue Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) assets on the XRPL chain, according to a document from a recent meeting.
Ethereum price could rise further as supply on exchanges nears all-time low
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, noted a consistent increase in the number of new addresses created per day and a consistent decline in its supply on exchanges.
Bitcoin records largest transaction of 2024, $665.3 million BTC transferred on Tuesday
Bitcoin’s three of four largest transactions so far in 2024 occurred on Tuesday, when $665.3 million in BTC was transferred. A total of 42,870 Bitcoin ware moved within an hour, the highest transaction in nearly six months.
Chainlink price gains could extend riding on bullish on-chain metrics
Chainlink’s on-chain metrics support a bullish thesis for LINK price. The Web3 services platform’s token is likely to extend its gains, riding the bullish wave of declining exchange supply and rising relevance among market participants.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon.