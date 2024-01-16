Share:

SocketDotTech protocol, which powers the Bungee Exchange was exploited, with at least $3.3 million believed to be stolen.

❗️@SocketDotTech / @BungeeExchange is currently under ongoing attack. The loss is about $3.3M!



Check more details below... pic.twitter.com/8z0DibsJmR — Hacken (@hackenclub) January 16, 2024

Reportedly, 231 wallets were impacted with an average loss of $14,000 each.

SocketDotTech has issued an official statement following the exploit, indicating that the attack affected wallets with infinite approvals to Socket contracts.

In response, all affected contracts have been paused with the protocol committing to keep users informed.

Urgent



Socket has experienced a security incident which affected wallets with infinite approvals to Socket contracts.



We have identified the issue & have paused the affected contracts.



We’re working on the situation & will keep you informed with regular updates & next steps. — Socket (@SocketDotTech) January 16, 2024