Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Dash & Ripple – Asian Wrap 22 Oct

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC has clear path to $13,000 – Confluence Detector

Over the last six days, Bitcoin bulls have been in full control of the market as the price rose from $11,340 to $12,835. This Wednesday, the premier cryptocurrency had the largest single-day gain since July 27. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, so further price growth is anticipated.

Dash Price Analysis: DASH explodes after bouncing up from 50-day SMA

After crossing the $100-barrier on August 7, DASH fell to $6.50 on September 23. Since then, the privacy coin has gone up to $75.50, as of writing. Dash had earlier jumped from $67.30 to $75 this Monday before facing rejection at the 200-day SMA ($76.30) and dropping to the 50-day SMA ($70.50) the next day.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP approaches a critical resistance level that could push it 15%

It seemed that XRP was left behind as Bitcoin continued climbing towards and above $12,000. However, in the past 24 hours, the digital asset has risen from $0.242 to a high of $0.255. More importantly, it seems that the price is close to a critical resistance level.