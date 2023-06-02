Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cryptos & NFP – American Wrap 02 April

Weekly recap: TRON expands to Ethereum, XRP social volume spikes, Credit Suisse-backed firm integrates Polygon
This week, Bitcoin and altcoins in the top 30 assets continued their decline. XRP decoupled from the rest of the altcoins and observed a rise in social volume. MATIC’s blockchain continues to bag partnerships and integrations with giants like Credit Suisse-backed Taurus.
Bitcoin price struggles after hot US NFP data
Bitcoin price experienced a pullback after a mixed US NonFarm Payrolls report for May. While typically a hot job creation print doesn’t bode well for Bitcoin in the short term, slowing wage growth could make a difference and signal a recovery ahead.
China crypto community picks Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain as top protocols
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices struggle after mixed US NFP data
BTC and ETH prices experienced a temporary pullback as crypto market participants reacted to the news of the US NFP data release for May. Similar to the situation in April, the number of Nonfarm Payrolls added far exceeded the market’s expectations.
Solana: A break above $26.30 would spell doom for bears
SOL price has been trading with a bullish bias after an explosive breakout on December 30. However, because of volatility and the gloom in the broader crypto market, SOL has been unable to break above a key hurdle at $26.30, causing the price to trade sideways.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC targets $30,000 as short-term bias turns bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of the bulls’ victory. After failing to trigger a steep correction, bears look now out of context, at least in the short term, allowing buyers to restart a minor uptrend.
China crypto community picks Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain as top protocols
Ethereum, Arbitrum and BNB Chain protocols are top picks for the Chinese crypto community, data from a report shows, a possible bullish catalyst for tokens related to these protocols as Hong Kong opens the door of crypto to retail investors.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $30,000 as short-term bias turns bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of the bulls’ victory. After failing to trigger a steep correction, bears look now out of context, at least in the short term, allowing buyers to restart a minor uptrend.