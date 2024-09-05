Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Crypto & ZKB – European Wrap 9 September

Bitcoin struggles around $57,000 as institutions load off BTC holdings
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered on Wednesday after retesting its daily support level of around $56,000, but the 2.15% decline on Thursday suggests this rebound may be fleeting. The downtrend may persist if BTC drops below the $56,000 support, evidenced by Lookonchain and Arkham intelligence data indicating institutional selling, alongside bearish on-chain signals such as decreasing daily active addresses and a declining Coinbase premium index.
These are the five narratives fuelling fears in crypto markets
Crypto markets are going through a tough ride this September so far, with most assets registering hefty losses as investors turn risk-averse. This fear among traders is driven by five key narratives, according to analysts from Santiment, who have examined the role of each of them in shaping the crypto market cycle and their impact on future prices.
Switzerland’s largest cantonal bank ZKB partners with Crypto Finance to launch crypto asset services
Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB), Switzerland’s largest cantonal bank, has partnered with Crypto Finance AG to offer its clients crypto asset services. This partnership represents a major milestone in advancing the broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Switzerland.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
These are the five narratives fuelling fears in crypto markets
The Crypto Fear & Greed Index signals fear among market participants as Bitcoin, Ethereum and other top crypto assets suffer a correction. Crypto whale activity, institutional involvement, lawsuits and regulatory concerns are the dominant narratives in this cycle.
Bitcoin struggles around $57,000 as institutions load off BTC holdings
Bitcoin price approaches a crucial support level at $56,000; a close below could see its downtrend persist. Lookonchain and Arkham intelligence data show that institutions are selling their BTC holdings.
Switzerland’s largest cantonal bank ZKB partners with Crypto Finance to launch crypto asset services
Zürcher Kantonalbank, Switzerland’s largest cantonal bank, has partnered with Crypto Finance AG to offer its clients crypto asset services. This partnership represents a major milestone in advancing the broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Switzerland.
Public companies hold over 580% more Bitcoin than four years ago, what’s next for BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) adoption by businesses increased at a faster pace in the last four years. Data from Bitcointreasuries.net shows a spike in BTC accumulation by businesses, and over 580% increase between 2020 and 2024.
Bitcoin: Will BTC continue its ongoing decline?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $59,000 on Friday, but it has lost 7.5% this week so far after being rejected around the daily resistance of $65,000. The decline is supported by lower demand from the US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which registered a net outflow of $103.8 million, falling Bitcoin's Coinbase Premium Index, and a spike in Network Realized Profit/Loss.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.