Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market pulls back before new yearly highs

The cryptocurrency market performed tremendously well this week, especially for the major cryptoassets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Several altcoins also broke out, including Chainlink, VeChain, Stellar, Litecoin and Waves. Read More ...

Compound Price Forecast: COMP ready for liftoff to $120

Compound bulls managed to wriggle themselves from a downtrend that has kept them hostage since early September. An all-time low of $86 awoke the buyers and encouraged them to take positions. Over the last three days, a remarkable move sent the decentralized finance (DeFi) token in an upward trajectory. Read More ...

Ethereum's network is not all DeFi and speculation; it is also art, sports, and games

Ethereum blockchain is overwhelmed by DeFi projects. The booming sector of decentralized finances is driving gas prices and causes network overload. However, DeFi is neither the first nor the only segment built on top of the so-called "world's computer." Read More ...