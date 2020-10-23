Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market pulls back before new yearly highs
The cryptocurrency market performed tremendously well this week, especially for the major cryptoassets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Several altcoins also broke out, including Chainlink, VeChain, Stellar, Litecoin and Waves. Read More ...
Compound Price Forecast: COMP ready for liftoff to $120
Compound bulls managed to wriggle themselves from a downtrend that has kept them hostage since early September. An all-time low of $86 awoke the buyers and encouraged them to take positions. Over the last three days, a remarkable move sent the decentralized finance (DeFi) token in an upward trajectory. Read More ...
Ethereum's network is not all DeFi and speculation; it is also art, sports, and games
Ethereum blockchain is overwhelmed by DeFi projects. The booming sector of decentralized finances is driving gas prices and causes network overload. However, DeFi is neither the first nor the only segment built on top of the so-called "world's computer." Read More ...
VET hits a robust resistance wall towards $0.016
Vechain, like the rest of the market, seems to be rebounding although still far away from its 2020-high at $0.0229, currently only trading at $0.0123. Over the past week, the digital asset gained around $125 million in market capitalization.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.