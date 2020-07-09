Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Stellar & Monero – European Wrap 9 July

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) topped at $246.04 on Wednesday and retreated to $243.00 by the time ow writing. Despite some wild price gyrations, BCH has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Thursday. The coin takes 5th place in the global cryptocurrency rating and has the market capitalization of $4.47 billion, while an average daily trading volume is registered at $1.37 billion. On a weekly basis, the coin's price has grown by 11%.

Stellar (XLM), the 13th largest digital asset, has gone wild on Thursday. The coin hit $0.0990, which is the highest level since September 2019, and dropped to $0.0920 by the time of writing. Despite the sell-off, XLM is the best-performing altcoin out of top-20 with over 21% of gains on a day-to-day basis. Moreover, since the begining of the week, XLM/USD has gained 33%.

The crypto market is back in the red after a fruitful trading session on Wednesday. The larger cryptocurrencies are leading with retreat, especially for Bitcoin and Ripple. Monero (XMR) and a few other selected cryptoassets have managed hold in the green in spite of the growing bearish grip across the board. XMR/USD is trading 3.44% higher on the day and with a market value of $68.52. As the volatility expands, the bullish action is likely to increase its momentum.