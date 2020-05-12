Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD held back by critical resistance at $240
Among the major coins, Bitcoin Cash is the only one still in the red. The European session is characterized by increased volatility. Bitcoin (BTC) is up 1.53% to trade at $8,692 while Ethereum is trading at $188 (up 1.5%) and Ripple trading at $0.1950 (up 1.14%). BCH/USD, on the other hand, has subtle a subtle 0.22% of its value on the day.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD confined to a tight range
Ripple’s XRP has been sitting inside a tight range after the recovery from the recent sell-off. The third-largest digital coin is changing hands at $0.1960, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Tuesday. Ripple’s market capitalization is $8.67 billion, while an average daily trading volume is $2.5 billion.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD beats the market with 8% gains
Cardano (ADA) is the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion, The coin has gained over 8% in the recent 24 hours to become one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-20. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0503, having recovered from the recent low of $0.0427 hit in April 10 amid major sell-off on the cryptocurrency market.
