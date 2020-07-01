Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, IOTA & Ripple – European Wrap 1 July

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the fifth largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.1 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.11 billion. The coin hit the intraday high at $225.62 during early Asian hours and retreated to $223.16 by the time of writing. BCH lost over 1% in a matter of minutes as a failure to settle above the local resistance triggered stop orders.

IOTA hit the recent high at $0.2272 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.2246 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, IOTA has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis. IOTA is currently the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $622 million and an average daily trading volume of $15 million. The coin is most actively traded on OKEx against USDT.

XRP/USD attempted a recovery to $0.1800 on Tuesday only to retreat to $0.1750 by the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, moving in a tight channel with the short-term bullish bias amid expanding volatility. Ripple's XRP is the fourth largest digital asset with the current market value of $7.79 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1 billion. XRP/USD has lost over 15% in June and over 50% since this time in 2019.