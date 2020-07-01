- IOTA is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-30.
- IOT/USD has a potential to retest the psychological resistance of $0.2300.
IOTA hit the recent high at $0.2272 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.2246 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, IOTA has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis. IOTA is currently the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $622 million and an average daily trading volume of $15 million. The coin is most actively traded on OKEx against USDT.
Read also: IOTA Market Update: IOT/USD gains ground amid the releases of the new protocol
IOTA/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday chart, IOT/USD is recovering from the recent low of $0.1960 hit on June 27. The coin is moving within the upside trend with the local resistance created by 4-hour SMA200 at $0.2260. Once it is out of the way, the recovery is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $0.2300 and $0.2350 (the recent recovery high).
IOT/USD 4-hour chart
The local support is created by $0.2200. This barrier is reinforced by 4-hour SMA100 at $0.2180 and 1-hour SMA200 at $0.2170. This MA served as a consolidation support and a jumping off ground for a strong recovery. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2100. The intraday RSI points upwards, which means the bullish momentum may gain traction later during the day.
IOT/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD glued to $9,150, a spark is needed to set the market on fire
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,150. The first digital coin has barely changed both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday as the market is paralyzed with uncertainty.
BCH/USD fails to break free from the range, reverses gains
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the fifth largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.1 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.11 billion. The coin hit the intraday high at $225.62 during early Asian hours and retreated to $223.16 by the time of writing.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD is still plummeting to $200
Ethereum price hit a wall at $230 in this week’s staged recovery. Bulls have been forced to seek refuge at the initial support ($225). The crypto’s immediate downside is supported by the 50-day SMA. Meanwhile, ETH/USD is trading at $225.48 amid consolidation across ...
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD stuck in a range despite being in the green
Monero is among the few if not the only cryptocurrency in the green during the Asian session on Wednesday. Consolidation has become the domineering trend this week. Cryptoassets, led by the largest trading pair BTC/USD are dealing with ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.