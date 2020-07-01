- Ripple's XRP is locked in a tight range between $0.1700 and $0.1800.
- The local resistance is created by 1-hour SMA50.
XRP/USD attempted a recovery to $0.1800 on Tuesday only to retreat to $0.1750 by the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, moving in a tight channel with the short-term bullish bias amid expanding volatility. Ripple's XRP is the fourth largest digital asset with the current market value of $7.79 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1 billion. XRP/USD has lost over 15% in June and over 50% since this time in 2019.
XRP/USD: technical picture
On the intraday chart, XRP/USD recovery is capped by 1-hour SMA50 and the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band (currently at $0.1760). After a failed attempt to push through this resistance, the price retreated to the short-term channel support created by the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $0.1740. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the psychological $0.1700 and the weekend low of $0.1691. The RSI points downward in the neutral territory, which means the coin may continue consolidating within the current channel.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the upside, a sustainable move above 1-hour SMA50 is needed for the upside to gain traction. The next resistance is created by psychological $0.1800 with 1-hour SMA200 located right above this barrier. If it is broken, the recovery may be extended towards a stronger barrier of $0.1950, created by a combination of daily SMA100 and SMA50. A sustainable move above this area is needed for the upside to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2000-$0.2030 that served as a strong resistance area in the beginning of June.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
