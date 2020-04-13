Bitcoin Cash is in the red on Easter Monday after sellers cut short last week’s momentum towards $300. A new April high was established at $281 and unfortunately marked the end of the halving rally. After the halving, Bitcoin Cash retreated under $250 support. Meanwhile, the price is trading at $226 and holding on to the support by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement taken between the last swing high at $498.93 to a swing low at $136.71.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $153.00, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis and 3.5% since the beginning Monday. The second-largest coin with the current market value of $16.9 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $149.84, however, the further upside seems to be limited at this stage.

Ripple is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.3 billion. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1840, down 3% on a day-to-day basis and 3% since the beginning of the day. The coin is moving in sync with the market, which is controlled by short-term bearish sentiments.