Bitcoin Cash Price: BCH/USD bulls strongly defend the 23.6% Fibo support
Bitcoin Cash is in the red on Easter Monday after sellers cut short last week’s momentum towards $300. A new April high was established at $281 and unfortunately marked the end of the halving rally. After the halving, Bitcoin Cash retreated under $250 support. Meanwhile, the price is trading at $226 and holding on to the support by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement taken between the last swing high at $498.93 to a swing low at $136.71.
Ethereum Price Analysis: Bitfinex users are buying ETH, the rest are selling
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $153.00, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis and 3.5% since the beginning Monday. The second-largest coin with the current market value of $16.9 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $149.84, however, the further upside seems to be limited at this stage.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks below upside trendline
Ripple is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.3 billion. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1840, down 3% on a day-to-day basis and 3% since the beginning of the day. The coin is moving in sync with the market, which is controlled by short-term bearish sentiments.
The cryptocurrency market starts the week with red numbers among the leading players on the crypto board. After the bullish breaks that occurred last week, its exhaustion appears and also the lesser activity in these days of the Easter holidays.
