Bitcoin Cash Price: BCH/USD bulls strongly defend the 23.6% Fibo support

- Bitcoin retreats from pre-halving rally testing the 23.6% support above $220.
- Sellers remain in control despite the halving; the RSI’s downward movement emphasizes on the on strengthening grip.
Bitcoin Cash is in the red on Easter Monday after sellers cut short last week’s momentum towards $300. A new April high was established at $281 and unfortunately marked the end of the halving rally. After the halving, Bitcoin Cash retreated under $250 support. Meanwhile, the price is trading at $226 and holding on to the support by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement taken between the last swing high at $498.93 to a swing low at $136.71.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin Cash is trading below the moving averages in the 4-hour range. Both the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA will now function key resistance levels after they failed to hold as support lines.
Looking at RSI, sellers are in control and likely to stay in the driver seat in the next sessions. If the indictor continues to move towards 30 (oversold region), then BTC/USD is expected to retest support at $200. The bearish sentiments are supported by the MACD’s slide into the negative region. For now, the best the bulls can do is to defend the support at the 23.6% Fibo and $220 in order to focus on recovery above $250.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
