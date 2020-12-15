Bitcoin Cash price has been able to establish a 12-hour uptrend and climbed above two critical support levels in the form of moving averages. The digital asset aims to climb above $300, but could be facing a mild correction in the short-term first.

With around 1,498,753 Ethereum locked out of circulation, the bullish momentum of the digital asset continues soaring. It currently trades at $586 and aims for a potential price target of $618 in the short-term.

Polkadot had a huge rally since it started trading in August 2020, jumping towards its all-time high at $6.8 on September 1. Since then, the digital asset has been under consolidation and now awaits a clear breakout or breakdown of its consolidation pattern, currently trading at $5.10.