Bitcoin Cash price gearing up for a potential pullback to $270
Bitcoin Cash price has been able to establish a 12-hour uptrend and climbed above two critical support levels in the form of moving averages. The digital asset aims to climb above $300, but could be facing a mild correction in the short-term first.
Ethereum price aims for $618 as close to 1.5 million are locked in Eth2 deposit contract
With around 1,498,753 Ethereum locked out of circulation, the bullish momentum of the digital asset continues soaring. It currently trades at $586 and aims for a potential price target of $618 in the short-term.
Polkadot price is poised for a 60% move, critical pattern suggests
Polkadot had a huge rally since it started trading in August 2020, jumping towards its all-time high at $6.8 on September 1. Since then, the digital asset has been under consolidation and now awaits a clear breakout or breakdown of its consolidation pattern, currently trading at $5.10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
