Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH recovery is limited by $240.00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies out of top-20. The coin with the current market capitalization of $4.3 billion has gained over 5% on a day-to-day basis and 6% since the beginning of Monday. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $236.40, off the intraday high of $239.30.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD not ready for a move above $140.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $15.2 billion, hit the intraday high at $139.77. By press time, the coin retreated to $139.10, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Sunday, and 2.7% higher from the beginning of the day. Ethereum is moving ins sync with the market as the whole block of major cryptocurrencies has been recovering amid growing tensions on the global markets.
