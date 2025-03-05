Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin & Binance Coin – Asian Wrap 05 March

Binance Coin (BNB) price stabilized at $560 on Tuesday, with its 9% decline representing the lowest losses among the top five crypto assets. Rising trading volumes appear to be cushioning the impact of negative market sentiment following Trump’s decision to exclude BNB from the newly established Crypto strategic reserve.

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $87,600 on Wednesday after finding support around its key level the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and have retested their key support levels, hinting at a recovery ahead of an upcoming White House Crypto Summit, where officials will explain their full plan for the reserve and what it means for the future of digital money in the US.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price is rallying more than 7%, trading around $342 on Wednesday after retesting its key support level the previous day. On-chain metrics support the bullish outlook as BCH’s transaction rate reaches a new high, and open interest is also rising. Moreover, the technical outlook suggests a rally ahead, targeting the $390.5 level.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.