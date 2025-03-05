Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin & Binance Coin – Asian Wrap 05 March

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH rallies as transaction rate reaches a new all-time high
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price is rallying more than 7%, trading around $342 on Wednesday after retesting its key support level the previous day. On-chain metrics support the bullish outlook as BCH’s transaction rate reaches a new high, and open interest is also rising. Moreover, the technical outlook suggests a rally ahead, targeting the $390.5 level.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP signal recovery ahead of White House Crypto Summit
Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $87,600 on Wednesday after finding support around its key level the previous day. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) followed BTC’s footsteps and have retested their key support levels, hinting at a recovery ahead of an upcoming White House Crypto Summit, where officials will explain their full plan for the reserve and what it means for the future of digital money in the US.
Binance media traction drops 103% as Trump excluded BNB from crypto strategic reserve: How will price react?
Binance Coin (BNB) price stabilized at $560 on Tuesday, with its 9% decline representing the lowest losses among the top five crypto assets. Rising trading volumes appear to be cushioning the impact of negative market sentiment following Trump’s decision to exclude BNB from the newly established Crypto strategic reserve.
Crypto Today: Pi Coin rallies, BTC, XRP hold key levels, as Made-in-USA assets lose $63B on Trump tariff woes
Bitcoin price stabilizes above the $82,000 support level, down 13% from the local top of $95,000 recorded after Trump’s crypto strategic reserve announcement in the weekend.
Bitcoin: BTC bloodbath continues, near 30% down from its ATH
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline and trades below $80,000 at the time of writing on Friday, falling over 15% so far this week. This price correction wiped $660 billion of market capitalization from the overall crypto market and saw $3.68 billion in total liquidations this week.
