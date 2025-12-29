Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Canton & Strategy – Asian Wrap 29 December

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) record roughly 3% gains on Monday, regaining strength mid-holiday season. Despite thin liquidity in the holiday season, BTC and major altcoins are regaining strength as US President Donald Trump pushes peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The technical outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple gradually shifts bullish as selling pressure wanes.

Canton (CC), Toncoin (TON), and Lido DAO (LDO) emerge as top gainers in a broadly slow cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours. Canton ticks lower on Monday after a three-day rally while Toncoin and Lido DAO extend gains.

Strategy (MSTR) and other corporate Bitcoin (BTC) treasuries remain under pressure as 2025’s volatile BTC performance – marked by sharp rallies and deep corrections – left annual returns flat to slightly negative. MSTR stock prices are down more than 60% from their year-highs, while peers that raised capital through Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) have also seen their stock prices erode toward their issuance levels.