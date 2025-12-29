TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Canton & Strategy – Asian Wrap 29 December

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Canton & Strategy – Asian Wrap 29 December
FXStreet Team

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP – Bulls regain strength

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) record roughly 3% gains on Monday, regaining strength mid-holiday season. Despite thin liquidity in the holiday season, BTC and major altcoins are regaining strength as US President Donald Trump pushes peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The technical outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple gradually shifts bullish as selling pressure wanes.

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton slows, Toncoin and Lido DAO rally further

Canton (CC), Toncoin (TON), and Lido DAO (LDO) emerge as top gainers in a broadly slow cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours. Canton ticks lower on Monday after a three-day rally while Toncoin and Lido DAO extend gains.

Strategy and other Bitcoin treasury firms under pressure as market momentum slows

Strategy (MSTR) and other corporate Bitcoin (BTC) treasuries remain under pressure as 2025’s volatile BTC performance – marked by sharp rallies and deep corrections – left annual returns flat to slightly negative. MSTR stock prices are down more than 60% from their year-highs, while peers that raised capital through Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) have also seen their stock prices erode toward their issuance levels.

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are trading mixed as Bitcoin records minor gains on Monday, warming sentiment across the broader cryptocurrency market. Still, the incipient recovery in Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe remains fragile amid the prevailing downtrend.

Bitcoin has made only three wave rallies from the November lows, which is one of the most important indications that more weakness may still lie ahead.

DOT $1.8269 fell 2% to $1.84 over the last 24 hours. Trading volumes were 7.8% above the seven-day moving average at 7.76 million tokens, according to CoinDesk Research's technical analysis model.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.