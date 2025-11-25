Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, BitMine & Crypto – European Wrap 25 November

Bitcoin (BTC) price steadies around $87,300 at the time of writing on Tuesday, having recovered over 4% in the last two days. Despite continued outflows from spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), which signal weak institutional appetite, on-chain metrics point to a potential local bottom forming, with renewed accumulation from select whale groups supporting the recent rebound.

Crypto-sector investors favored digital asset treasuries (DATs) on Monday, with crypto treasury stocks outpacing the broader crypto market.

BitMine Immersion Technologies was leading the pack of major digital asset treasuries with a Monday stock surge of almost 20%, according to Google Finance.

Bitcoin (BTC) is edging lower, holding above $87,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday. This pullback comes after two consecutive days of gains that pushed BTC to a weekly high of $89,228 on Monday.