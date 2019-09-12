Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 12 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has strong support at $10,050 as bears take over the market

BTC/USD went up from $10,095 to $10,162.15 this Wednesday, following a late rally by the bulls. So fat, the asset price has gone down to $10,145 in the early hours of Thursday.

Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD strings together four bearish days, drops below $300

BCH/USD is on the course of having four straight bearish days. In the early hours of Thursday, Bitcoin Cash has gone down from $299.25 to $297.35. Over the last four days, BCH/USD has gone down from $307.30 to $297.35.

ETH/USD technical analysis: Ethereum finds support

On the hourly ETH/USD chart below price bounced off the 173.78 support zone as bulls stopped the pair breaking through an important area. The volume histogram at the bottom of the chart shows 9.43K worth of volume coming in to save Ethereum from moving lower.