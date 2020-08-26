Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum – European Wrap 26 August

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD journey to $12,000 suffers setback – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin was forced back to the drawing board with the bearish leg drawing closer to $11,000. Note that, the price prediction on Tuesday talked about Bitcoin likelihood of falling to $11,000 before making another attempt at crossing above the psychological $12,000. Read more ...

Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD stays under pressure after the recent sell-off

Ethereum Classic (ETC) dropped below $6.5 after a short-lived recovery attempt. At the time of writing, ETC/USD is changing hands at $6.47, down nearly 3.5% since this time on Tuesday. ETC now takes the 27th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $754 million. The project recently suffered serial reorg attempts that eroded users' confidence. Read more ...

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD recovers from Tuesday's low, targets at $18.00

NEO/USD is changing hands at $17.40. The coin has gained over 2.5% since the start of the day, though it is down 2.2% on a day-to-day basis. NEO now sits on the 20th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the market capitalization of $1.23 billion. NEO topped at $19.77 on August 21 and started the technical correction. Despite the retreat, the coin is still moving within a long-term bullish trend. Read More ...