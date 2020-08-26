Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC/USD stays under pressure after the recent sell-off

Ethereum Classic (ETC) dropped below $6.5 after a short-lived recovery attempt. At the time of writing, ETC/USD is changing hands at $6.47, down nearly 3.5% since this time on Tuesday. ETC now takes the 27th place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market capitalization of $754 million. The project recently suffered serial reorg attempts that eroded users' confidence.
ETC/USD: The technical picture
From the short-term point of view, the recovery is capped by the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $6.50. Once this barrier is our of the way, the upside momentum may gain traction with the next focus on $6.70, reinforced by a combination of 1-hour SMA100 and SMA50. However, the critical resistance comes at the psychological $7.00. A sustainable move above this area will improve the short-term technical picture and allow for the upside to gain traction.
On the downside, the initial support comes at Tuesday's low of $6.38 with the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band located on approach. If the bears manage to push the price below this barrier, the sell-off may gain traction with the next focus on $6.00. However, the RSI on the intraday charts stays flat close to the oversold levels, which means the price may be vulnerable to range-bound trading during the nearest hours.
ETC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls lick wounds, Ethereum and Ripple paralyzed
BTC/USD explored the area below $11,300 during early Asian hours and touched the intraday low of $11,255 before the recovery started. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,392.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates above the $0.275-level
XRP/USD bears have strayed in control of the market for two straight days. The price has dropped from $0.2765 to $0.2753 as it keeps trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD resumes the recovery, still capped by $400.00
Ethereum's ETH stopped the sell-off on approach to $387.00. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $391.00, down over 4% since the start of the day. The upside momentum may be short-lived as the RSI ...
LINK/USD bulls make a comeback following three bearish days
LINK/USD bulls made a comeback following three consecutive bearish days. The price has gone up from $14.27 to $14.53 as it trends in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band. The MACD shows increasing ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.