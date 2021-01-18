FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Chainlink – European Wrap 18 January

Bitcoin must reclaim $40,000 or risk plummeting to $20,000, curtailing crypto bull run

Cryptocurrencies in the market seem to be resuming their uptrends, following significant losses in the previous weeks. Uncertainty in the market was brought about by Bitcoin’s swings to $40,000 and back to $34,000. Read more...

 

XRP/USD 4-hour chart

 

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH settles for consolidation while breakdown to $400 looms – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin Cash appears to have settled for consolidation after the recent rejection from levels above $500. Support has been provided by an ascending parallel channel's lower boundary. Meanwhile, BCH is pivotal at $480, but odds are starting to align in favor of another breakdown toward $400. Read more...

LINK squabbles under heavy selling pressure, downswing targets $16

Chainlink is up 10% in the last 24 hours and a whopping 52% in the previous seven days. After breaking above $20, LINK soared to a new record high at near $24. Meanwhile, the uptrend seems to have hit the ultimate point, as selling pressure finds its way back into the market. Read more...

LINK/USD 4-hour chart

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

