Bitcoin must reclaim $40,000 or risk plummeting to $20,000, curtailing crypto bull run

Cryptocurrencies in the market seem to be resuming their uptrends, following significant losses in the previous weeks. Uncertainty in the market was brought about by Bitcoin’s swings to $40,000 and back to $34,000. Read more...

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH settles for consolidation while breakdown to $400 looms – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin Cash appears to have settled for consolidation after the recent rejection from levels above $500. Support has been provided by an ascending parallel channel's lower boundary. Meanwhile, BCH is pivotal at $480, but odds are starting to align in favor of another breakdown toward $400. Read more...

LINK squabbles under heavy selling pressure, downswing targets $16

Chainlink is up 10% in the last 24 hours and a whopping 52% in the previous seven days. After breaking above $20, LINK soared to a new record high at near $24. Meanwhile, the uptrend seems to have hit the ultimate point, as selling pressure finds its way back into the market. Read more...