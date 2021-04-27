Bitcoin price has appreciated vastly over the last couple of hours, pushing it toward a previous swing point. Before proceeding higher, BTC could most likely retrace, which will provide bulls with an opportunity to recuperate for the next leg up.

Binance Coin price has seen a significant recovery in the last 48 hours as the entire market gained more than $100 billion in market capitalization back.

Litecoin price is showing signs of life after taking a massive blow during the recent market crashes.