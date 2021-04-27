Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC is one resistance level away from taking jab at all-time highs
Ethereum primed for $3,000 after ephemeral consolidation
Ethereum price has been on a tear over the last week, as it undid the crash, and is on its way to new highs. ETH is now consolidating around the local top at $2,450, anticipating a 15% move to $3,000. A breakdown of the support at $2,400 would invalidate the bullish outlook and might invoke a pullback to $2,320.
Binance Coin aiming for $1,000 if key pattern continues to develop
Binance Coin price has formed a massive bull flag on the daily chart. The digital asset faces just one critical resistance level before a huge 65% breakout to new all-time highs. BNB could see a bearish breakdown in the short term.
Litecoin eyes midway point of 32% bull rally
Litecoin price is on the rise after breaching a temporary swing high at $243. A successful move out of the 3-day demand zone suggests a spike to $284. On-chain metrics add a tailwind to this scenario, extending buyers’ target to $335.
Bitcoin is one resistance level away from taking jab at all-time highs
Bitcoin price has appreciated vastly over the last couple of hours, pushing it toward a previous swing point. Before proceeding higher, BTC could most likely retrace, which will provide bulls with an opportunity to recuperate for the next leg up.
