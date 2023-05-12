Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance, Ripple & Solana – European Wrap 5 December

Binance Coin may stabilize soon
Binance Coin with ticker BNBUSD can be now potentially finishing final subwave E of a larger bullish triangle pattern in wave (4), so while the price is above 183 lows, still watch out for a rally, but keep in mind that bullish confirmation is only above upper triangle line and 400 region. If BNBUSD suddenly slips below lower triangle line, then wave (4) correction can be alternatively also deeper one with next support at 150 – 100 area.
Ripple transaction count exceeds 1.38 million, XRP price likely to extend gains
Ripple (XRP) remains a talking point among retail market participants that expect a settlement in the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against the cross-border payment remittance firm. Amidst talks of settlement, there is a notable spike in the XRP transaction count.
XRP price traded sideways below $0.6400 throughout December, analysts predict a recovery in the altcoin.
There is a 25% probability of Solana flipping Ethereum: Santiago Santos
In a recent episode of the Empire podcast, Santiago Santos, former Partner at ParaFi Capital, shares his views on how Solana’s market capitalization could exceed Ethereum’s in the next market cycle.
Santos’ views are shaped by expectations of higher capital inflows in the crypto ecosystem, and a larger share for Solana funds.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
