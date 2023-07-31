Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BALD, Cryptocurrency & Bitcoin – European Wrap 31 July

Coinbase Layer 2 blockchain traders drawn to three-digit gains in BALD as Bitcoin, Ethereum rally fades
At the open of the Asian trading session, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices remained largely unchanged, below $30,000 and $1,900 levels respectively. As market participants reeled from the $100 million worth of crypto assets risked in the Curve exploit, Coinbase’s Layer 2 blockchain recorded a massive spike in total value of assets locked and network activity.
Bitcoin avoids sharp moves
Crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.5% over the week, gradually recovering from last Monday’s dip. The Crypto Market Sentiment Index fell 5 points to 50, firmly in the middle of the scale.
For the week, bitcoin lost 1.2%, Ethereum lost 0.2%, and the top altcoins ranged from -5.7% (Polygon) to +10% (Dogecoin).
