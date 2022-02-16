- Cardano price was able to close above a critical support zone on Monday, reducing fears of a bearish continuation move.
- 18% rise expected as ADA moves towards its first primary resistance cluster.
- Downside risks remain but are likely limited.
Cardano price experienced a nice jump higher on Monday, closing the session with a 5.5% gain. Concerns about crossing and staying above the Kijun-Sen continued until almost, literally, the last minute of the daily candlestick. Bulls have one more nearby resistance level before ADA would likely move towards $1.30 – the primary resistance level on its chart.
Cardano price action must close at or above $1.15 to maintain the current bullish momentum
Cardano price action is likely setting up for a move to restest the critical resistance zone at $1.30. But before $1.30 can be tested, Cardano needs to move and close above the next Ichimoku resistance level on its daily chart: the Tenkan-Sen.
The Tenkan-Sen is the weakest level within the Ichimoku system and is more of an indicator of near-term momentum than a typical moving average. The slope of the Tenkan-Sen displays the strength of the current momentum, but it also acts as support and resistance. If bulls can push Cardano price to a close at or above $1.15, ADA will then be above the Tenkan-Sen.
From there, it is a relatively easy road to $1.30 – but that is where things become more complex. $1.30 is the primary resistance cluster before Cardano price begins a new expansion towards new all-time highs. The $1.30 value area contains the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, top of the daily Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B), the extended 2021 Volume Point Of Control, and the weekly Tenkan-Sen. Above $1.30 is a wide-open expansion move with little in the way of Cardano moving back to the $3 level.
ADA/USD Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
However, downside risks do remain. Any daily or weekly close at or below $1.02 could trigger a flash-crash towards the 2022 lows near $0.91 and would likely extend even lower towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near $0.78.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin set for another leg higher in the relief rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Litecoin price set to break the downtrend as relief rally sweeps markets
Litecoin undergoes some profit-taking around the crucial technical indicator. LTC set to continue on the wings of the relief rally over into the end of the week, with around 11% of gains on the table.
Polygon bulls are squeezing price action higher
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Polygon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where MATIC could be heading next.
Decentraland undergoes small fade, before next leg higher into the relief rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where MANA could be heading next.
Bitcoin: BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.