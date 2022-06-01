Crypto.com price shows a vital level that traders must pay attention to before entering any positions

- Crypto.com coins are stabilising around $0.1880 as price action consolidates.
- CRO price shot through a near-term pivotal level and is holding the area above.
- Expect to see a pop higher, toppling $0.20 in the process, and a rally towards $0.30.
Crypto.com coins (CRO) are trying to face the headwinds arising after a few consecutive days of gains. A pullback or some profit-taking is now to be expected as the backdrop sees traders focus back on inflation and recession fears, and as the relief rally from China ending its lockdowns fades. Expect $0.1833 to turn from resistance into support and see CRO price pump higher towards $0.3000.
CRO price will add 56% gains in the first trading week of June
Crypto.com coins are seeing traders gearing up for a hot summer as more signals are emerging that investors are fed-up with the current turn of events, in which most asset classes have been in a downtrend since February. A turn in sentiment is more than possible despite the daily wear and tear that goes on in global markets where sentiment can switch 180 degrees overnight. For example, where on Monday, markets were all rosy and sunshine and lollipops, on Tuesday dark clouds dominated, as inflation fears and recession woes took over.
CRO price sees investors sitting on their hands, not giving up on their acquired positions but not adding to them. This has resulted in the Relative Strength Index flatlining and price action not going anywhere. The fact that bulls can keep control of the price action above $0.1833 and have even already tested it as support, suggests this area will not fall into the hands of bears anymore. Instead, CRO price is more likely to rally upwards towards $0.25 in the first jump and next $0.30 by the end of next week.
CRO/USD daily chart
The risk traders have with inflation worries and recession risks on the horizon is that this is not a theme or catalyst that could fade overnight. A broad global topic like this needs several data points and central bank interventions from multiple big economies to turn it around and is thus likely to be a key theme for months to come. This could limit upside potential and even weigh so badly that it could push price-action back below $0.1833 and see it drop back to $0.1600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Forget the SEC v Ripple lawsuit, these bullish fundamentals can help XRP price breakout
XRP price is recovering after the massive downswing that has been going on for more than a year. Unlike many altcoins, the remittance token is taking its sweet time to rally higher.
Here is the reason why Ethereum whales are buying millions of ApeCoin tokens
Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network are bullish on ApeCoin price. Whales have consistently accumulated the NFT token ahead of Ape Fest ‘22, scheduled for June 20, 2022.
Crypto.com price shows a vital level that traders must pay attention to before entering any positions
Crypto.com coins (CRO) are trying to face the headwinds arising after a few consecutive days of gains. A pullback or some profit-taking is now to be expected as the backdrop sees traders focus back on inflation and recession fears.
TRON's TRX price is breaking out, hinting at a 70% upswing
TRON's TRX price appears to be breaking out of a symmetrical triangle that has developed on its daily chart over the past 15 months. TRX price overcame the triangle's upper trendline over the past few hours and has yet to print a daily candlestick close above $0.086 to confirm the bullish outlook.
Bitcoin: On-chain metrics support multiplying downside threats
Bitcoin price consolidates above a weekly support level after the LUNA-induced crash on May 12. This coiling price action could cause BTC to trigger a move to the downside, further deepening the woes of investors.