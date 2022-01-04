Crypto.com price awaits trigger as exchange joins blockchain innovation programme

Crypto.com exchange has become a gold member of the Singapore Blockchain Innovation Programme.

The total transaction count on Crypto.com’s EVM chain Cronos has crossed 9 million.

Analysts are bullish on Crypto.com price, predict bull run in the native token of the exchange.

Crypto.com became part of a national-level blockchain partnership with the National University of Singapore. The exchange continued to scale its presence in the US, and there was a spike in transaction count on the Cronos chain.

Analysts predict Crypto.com price rally as the exchange scales up

Crypto.com, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, has become a Gold Member of the Singapore Blockchain Innovation Programme. The National University of Singapore has collaborated with Enterprise Singapore, Infocomm Media Development Authority to foster blockchain innovation through the programme.

As Gold Member, Crypto.com would foster the development and adoption of blockchain technology in previously untapped sectors. This could fuel a bullish narrative for the adoption and utility of Crypto.com token CRO.

As the exchange continues to scale its presence across the US, supporting instant deposit services for users and acquisitions of crypto exchanges, Crypto.com is expanding its product offerings.

Cronos testnet has completed 15 million transactions in its incentivized testnet event, Cassini. @ShardiB2, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, has predicted a spike in Crypto.com price. The analyst evaluated the Crypto.com price trend and revealed his bullish outlook.

@Gregariou1, a crypto analyst and trader, compares Crypto.com price with Quant, drawing parallels between the price trend and predicting a bull run in the token.

$QNT vs $CRO



This based solely on chart structure and the Livermore pattern thesis. pic.twitter.com/spWTFKR4ad — Gregariou$ (@Gregariou1) January 3, 2022

Analysts at the YouTube channel CryptoCache believe that if the next higher low is over $0.571, Crypto.com price could bounce and break into an uptrend.