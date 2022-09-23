- Crypto.com Coin price action rallies over 10% intraday on Friday.
- CRO price, however, could start to see a fade and full collapse as the dollar makes new highs against almost every G10 currency.
- Expect a delayed effect in cryptocurrencies with CRO price torn between equity buyers and bears trading the dollar strength.
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price action has had an eventful 48 hours thus far as the central bank bonanza impacted almost every facet of the financial markets. Whipsaw moves, interventions not seen in over two decades and a low in pound sterling that takes us back to Black Wednesday of 1992 have each taken their toll. All the elements are there to make this a rollercoaster ride for traders who could easily wipe out whole portfolios in just one trading session if inexperienced.
CRO price at risk of full fade back to open
Crypto.com Coin price has been affected by all these events but has not made much of an effort to fight the trend. In ASIA PAC trading, however, markets rallied, as equities tried to pare back losses from the past few days. Bulls jumped on a rally that pushed CRO price above $0.1200 towards $0.1219 and printed over 10% gains at one point.
CRO price, however, is still at risk of pulling back to either $0.1100 or even $0.0985 and leaving bulls out in the cold, or at least the ones who want to join the rally and will be in for a negative surprise at the end of the day. During the European trading hours, the greenback has put its foot back on the gas pedal as traders assess the panic in Japan, China doing nothing to support the yuan, and the BoE almost fighting over what to do next, making the dollar and the Fed the most credible and safest place to be right now. Expect a possible negative daily and weekly close as CRO price fails to withstand the stronger dollar close weighing on its valuation.
CRO/USD Daily chart
Should the rally persist and the dollar fade a bit going into the US session, expect the rally to be capped on the topside. With the 55-day Simple Moving Average providing credible resistance, limited gains are forecasted at around $0.1275. From there, the risk is too big for a firm rejection or a false break and bull trap forming before the weekend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
